Ming-Chi Kuo: 2022 iPhones could have under-display Touch ID, ‘lowest price ever’ for 6.7-inch iPhone

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the company will launch two low-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch “iPhone 14” models alongside two high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch flagship “iPhone 14 Pro” models in 2022.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Kuo reiterates that the 2022 iPhone lineup could feature support for under-display fingerprint technology and a wide-camera upgrade to 48MP. These devices would serve as the successors to the iPhone 13 series that will be released later this fall.

We reiterate our previous key specifications forecast for 2H22 iPhone models, namely that Apple will launch two high-end iPhones (6.1″ and 6.7″) and two low- end iPhones (6.1″ and 6.7″) in 2H22.

We believe the growth drivers for the new 2H22 iPhones will come from 1) the potential for under-display fingerprint support (using Apple’s own technology), 2) the lowest price ever for a large (6.7″) iPhone (we expect it to be under USD 900), and 3) a wide camera upgrade to 48MP for high-end models.

This also means that the iPhone 14 lineup will not include the 5.4-inch ‘iPhone mini’ form factor. This is something that Kuo has previously reported is due to lower-than-expected sales.