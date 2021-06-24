Apple releases revised AirTag firmware update

Apple today released a new version of the 1.0.276 firmware designed for AirTag, which is a revision to the update that was released to the public in June.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The new ‌AirTags‌ 1.0.276 firmware has a build number of 1A287b, while the old firmware had a build number of 1A276d. The 1.0.276 firmware that came out in June added anti-stalking security enhancements, and this new version likely just refines these features. There is no way to force an AirTag update, because it’s something that’s done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌iPhone‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device.

MacDailyNews Take: Since the version number hasn’t changed, there’s no way to tell which one you’ve got via the Find My app, but to find which firmware version you’re running in the Find My app on iPhone, iPad or Mac, just find your AirTag(s) under “Items,” tap/click the AirTag and then tap/click the AirTag’s name to reveal the Serial and Firmware numbers.

In a Find My app update, we’d like for Apple to add a long press or an additional tap in iOS and iPadOS and an additional click on the Mac to that Firmware version number that would reveal the build number.