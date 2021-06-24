Apple is working on a tamper-proof camera indicator for AR headset privacy

Apple is working on a tamper-resistant recording camera indicator designed to let people around an Apple headset user know if they are being filmed.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

The company on Thursday filed for two patent applications detailing external recording indicators, which are already used on devices like the MacBook Pro. However, the patent applications specifically name Apple AR or Apple VR devices and detail systems that could make tampering harder.

According to the patent, the goal of the technology is to let people in an environment know if they are being recorded by an “Apple Glass“-type device. The system includes various mechanisms that could make surreptitious recording impossible.

Apple has detailed a way to ensure that the recording indicator lights can’t be tampered with or covered.

One of the patents, titled “External Recording Indicators,” details a system that could analyze a pattern of encrypted visible light from a recording indicator. If that pattern of light isn’t detected, then recording would be disabled.