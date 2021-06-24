Apple Fitness+ releases new ‘Time to Walk’ episodes starting June 28th

Apple Fitness+ will release new episodes of Time to Walk, the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch designed to encourage Fitness+ users to get active by walking more often, beginning June 28th.

The same day, Fitness+ will also introduce a new Artist Spotlight series with workouts featuring entire playlists by music artists including Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga, as well as workouts with one of the most sought-after fitness experts, Jeanette Jenkins, all designed to keep users motivated and moving as they continue on their fitness journey.

“With Fitness+, we’re bringing users a range of exciting new workout options to inspire them to stay active and make fitness a consistent part of their lifestyle — whether that’s going for a walk with one of the amazing Time to Walk guests or pushing through a high-energy HIIT class with Jeanette Jenkins,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, in a statement. “Music is at the heart of making workouts fun and keeping us motivated. A good playlist pushes you. That’s why our new Artist Spotlight series, where the entire playlist for a workout is fueled by a single legendary artist, will be so inviting for users to mix up their fitness routines.”

Time to Walk

Walking is one of the most popular workouts in the Workout app. With Time to Walk, users have been starting their fitness journey or simply mixing up their regular routines by grabbing their AirPods and starting a Time to Walk episode on Apple Watch. Episodes feature some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers.

Starting June 28, users can walk with award-winning actress Gina Rodriguez, from the acclaimed television series “Jane the Virgin.” She talks about learning resilience from her dad and how she built confidence in everything from her body image to feeling part of a community.

Some of the additional Time to Walk guests include:

• Anthony Joshua, British Olympic gold medalist for boxing and two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World.

• Cynthia Erivo, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer, as well as Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG nominee.

• Joan Benoit Samuelson, gold medalist in the first-ever women’s Olympic marathon and winner of multiple international marathons, including Boston and Chicago.

• Marsai Martin, award-winning actress from the hit show “Black-ish” and the youngest working executive producer in Hollywood at age 14 for her feature film “Little.”

• Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez, actress and singer known for her role in the award-winning drama “Pose.”

• Naomi Campbell, supermodel, activist, and businesswoman.

• Randall Park, actor, writer, and producer appearing in both the Marvel and DC universes, and in the TV series “Fresh Off the Boat.”

• Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon and CNN’s chief medical correspondent.

• Stephen Fry, actor, writer, and presenter.

Each Time to Walk episode is shaped by stories about the guest’s personal, life-shaping moments and includes lessons learned, memories, thoughts on purpose and gratitude, moments of levity, and other thought-provoking topics — all recorded while the guest is on an intimate walk in a location that is meaningful to them. The narrative comes to life through photos that appear on Apple Watch, perfectly timed to amplify a corresponding moment the guest shares. Following their stories, guests introduce a short playlist of songs that have motivated or inspired them, so the listener can discover new music or hear an old favorite in a different light while they continue their walk to a soundtrack intimately connected to each guest.

Artist Spotlight Series

Music is a fundamental part of Fitness+ and close integration with Apple Music lets Fitness+ trainers access an expansive library of songs to fuel workouts and keep users motivated. On June 28, Fitness+ will introduce the Artist Spotlight series, where the entire playlist for a workout is dedicated to a single music artist, starting with Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga. Every Monday for four weeks, new workouts featuring each artist will appear in the service across different modalities. Workout types include Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, and Treadmill across music genres such as Upbeat Anthems, Latin Grooves, Top Country, and Hip-Hop/R&B. Inspired by these Fitness+ workouts, Apple Music will kick off the Fitness+ Spotlight series also with a complete playlist for each individual Artist Spotlight musician, including motivating, high-energy tracks from their entire catalogs, as well as collaborations and remixes, for a one-of-a-kind workout soundtrack.

“Music’s unmatched power to motivate, inspire, and soothe makes it an essential ingredient to an amazing workout, which has been proven to help both our physical and mental health,” said Zane Lowe, Apple Music’s global creative director and host. “There’s no better way to supercharge a workout than with the musicians who are a part of the Apple Fitness+ Artist Spotlight series — from Lady Gaga’s signature dance-floor anthems and Jennifer Lopez’s energetic global smashes, to Keith Urban’s pop-tinged country hits and Alicia Keys’s sophisticated neo-soul. Apple Music is also taking inspiration from these workouts and creating our own one-of-a-kind playlists dedicated to each of these incredible artists.”

Workouts with Jeanette Jenkins

Fitness+ will bring users a new series of workouts from renowned fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins, whose mission is to help everyone find the athlete inside them and enjoy the amazing benefits of healthy living. On June 28, seven workouts with Jeanette focusing on HIIT and Strength will be available to Fitness+ users. These sessions follow the familiar Fitness+ format, but with Jeanette’s creativity, style, and high-intensity combinations layered on top. Just like other studio workouts, a team of Fitness+ trainers will demonstrate modifications so everyone can join in regardless of fitness level. To keep motivation high, Jeanette picks songs that inspire people to continue to move, from classic hits to hip-hop and dance — she even includes songs from some of her favorite celebrity clients. The workouts can be done together for a series designed to improve cardio and strength or they can be mixed in to a regular fitness routine.

“My mission has been to inspire and motivate people to live a healthier life by moving more. I’m so excited to be the first featured guest trainer for Fitness+ and to work with the amazing team of Fitness+ trainers to help more people close their rings with these inclusive workouts,” said Jeanette Jenkins, fitness expert. “I hope these workouts show that working out can also be fun, and you don’t need to take it too seriously. All you need to do is keep moving which won’t be too hard with these playlists with some of my favorite songs ranging from hip-hop to throwback hits, and I even threw some soca music in there too.”

Apple Fitness+

Fitness+ is the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch. It brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch for a first-of-its-kind personalized and immersive experience users can complete wherever and whenever is convenient for them. Workouts are led by a phenomenal team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all, and are fueled by inspiring music from today’s top artists designed to keep users motivated from start to finish. With Fitness+, users can also get moving outside with Time to Walk — the inspiring audio experience on Apple Watch for Fitness+ — designed to encourage users to get active by walking more often. Each episode features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Fitness+ is available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 3 or later, and one month of Fitness+ is included for existing Apple Watch users.

• Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year.

• Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price, making it easy for other Apple Watch users in the household to enjoy the service.

• Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and • 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 (US) per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

• Fitness+ requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, or iPhone SE, with watchOS 7.2 or later and iOS 14.3 or later.

• Time to Walk requires AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones paired with Apple Watch.

• For Apple Watch customers who use a wheelchair, Time to Walk becomes Time to Walk or Push, and users can choose between a walking workout or a wheelchair pushing workout.

