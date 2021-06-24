Apple Retail Stores expand operations as U.S. emerges from response to COVID-19

Apple Retail Stores are expanding operations as the United States emerges from response to COVID-19, betting that a combination of strategies developed before and during coronavirus lockdowns will make its stores more popular than ever, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, told Reuters.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

Apple is doing this as the retail industry works out what the post-pandemic future will look like, including consumers who have become used to ordering almost everything online.

For Apple, the answer is keeping what helped it through the pandemic, and doubling down on its pre-pandemic strategy of in-store events and experiences beyond shopping.

The express counters that popped up to help customers more efficiently pick up online orders, for example, will become regular features of Apple’s 500-plus stores around the world, all of which have reopened as of June 14.

“We’re looking at this moment right now as a way to really begin again, and begin again in every way,” O’Brien told Reuters as the company prepared on Thursday to open a new store at the renovated Tower Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, Apple’s second new U.S. retail outlet since the beginning of the pandemic.