One in four mobile phones purchased online in 2020

Online sales accounted for about 26% share of the global mobile phone market in 2020, according to Counterpoint Research’s recently published Global Online Smartphone Market Growth and Trends, H2 2020, report. In a nutshell, one in four mobile phones were purchased online in 2020. COVID-19 had a big role in this change in consumer behavior. By major country, India showed the highest online share at 45%, followed by the UK at 39% and China at 34%.

Sujeong Lim for Counterpoint Research:

The share of online handset sales in 2020 increased by nearly 6% points compared to the previous year. In terms of market size, it increased by more than 10%. This trend was strong not only in advanced markets such as the US and Europe but also in emerging markets such as India and Latin America. In China, where the spread of COVID-19 first occurred, it peaked in the first half and softened slightly in the second half, while the US and India recorded the highest ever online share in the second half of 2020. The report predicts that this trend of increasing online share will slow down for some time, and this year will be similar to the previous year or slightly lower. Senior Analyst Sujeong Lim said, “After the rapid growth in 2020, we expect 2021 to see some easing after the COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is expected to grow slightly every year from 2022 onwards, supported by growth in emerging markets and the middle-aged population becoming more accustomed to IT devices and internet use.”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re trying to think when the last time we lined up for a Day One iPhone at a store instead of just ordering it online and having it delivered on day of availability…

September 19, 2014 for the iPhone 6 Plus, maybe?