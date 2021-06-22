TipRanks: An Apple stock breakout on the upside seems imminent

Even at current market valuations, there are quality stocks available at attractive levels. Apple stock is one name that seems to be worth considering, Faisal Humayun writes for TipRanks.

Faisal Humayun for TipRanks:

Amidst some volatility, AAPL stock has been largely sideways in the last three quarters. With strong revenue growth, a breakout on the upside seems imminent…

The key point to note is that Apple has high financial flexibility. It’s likely that dividends will continue to increase on a sustained basis. Furthermore, Apple will continue to pursue aggressive share repurchases. AAPL stock seems equally attractive for growth and income investors.

A strong liquidity profile has also enabled Apple to pursue innovation-driven growth that’s not limited to just iPhones and iPads. Apple is likely to become a significantly diversified company in the next five years…

AAPL stock has been in a consolidation mode, and the price range of $110 to $133 might serve as a support zone from a technical perspective. Considering the company’s growth and expansion plans, it makes sense to patiently wait for a strong break-out on the upside.