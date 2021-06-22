Apple’s HomePod mini now available in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand

Apple’s HomePod mini is now available in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand. Apple’s diminutive smart speaker delivers impressive sound, the intelligence of Siri to get things done, and a smart home experience that offers comfort and convenience without complexity. At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed. HomePod mini is available in white and space gray for just US$99.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

This is the first expansion of the product since the bigger HomePod was discontinued. Now, those two countries join customers from the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, China, Mexico, and Taiwan who can buy Apple’s smart speaker.

New Zealand is another country that will receive the smart speaker in June. Although the page is already on, customers can only view the price of the HomePod mini as of yet.

During the WWDC21 keynote, Apple said its mini smart speaker will be coming to Italy later this year, and, of course, adding Italian as one of the main languages of the smart speaker.