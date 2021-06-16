Democrat David Cicilline wants to ban Apple from preinstalling apps on iPhones

Apple would be prohibited from preinstalling its own apps on Apple devices under “antitrust reform” legislation introduced last week, said Democrat congressman David Cicilline, who is leading a push to pass new regulations for U.S. technology companies.
Rebecca Kern for Bloomberg News:
Cicilline told reporters Wednesday that a proposal prohibiting tech platforms from giving an advantage to their own products over those of competitors would mean Apple can’t ship devices with pre-installed apps on its iOS operating platform.
“It would be equally easy to download the other five apps as the Apple one so they’re not using their market dominance to favor their own products and services,” the Rhode Island Democrat said.
The House Judiciary Committee will mark up the five bills in a hearing next week, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York, the committee’s chairman, said.
MacDailyNews Take: Having the brain power of a room temperature potato seems to be a prerequisite for U.S. federal officeholders of late. Even more than usual, Washington D.C. is awash with abject morons.
Michael goes too easy on David Cicilline.
“The best minds are not in government. If any were, business would steal them away.” — Ronald Reagan https://t.co/0Abjox2Bya
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) June 16, 2021
Apple’s App Store is an app, David, you corrupt R.I.* cretin.
*of course, that’s tautological
The “Phone” is an app, too. So are “settings.” If Apple had to ship an iPhone wihout any Apps, it would be as blank as David Cicilline’s brain.
“Democrat David Cicilline wants to ban Ford from preinstalling engines in cars”
I am from RI, and have known Cicilline since before he was Mayor of Providence. And I can tell you, he is a smart guy, but just an absolute, left-wing phony. Of course I might be biased, as I had to meet him at a big event at the skating rink in Providence one afternoon at 2:00PM… and he showed up at 10:00PM
There are plenty of situations where government has done the right thing and benefited everyone. This would NOT be one of those times. Fortunately, this is just one idiot in a crowd who should be ignored.
There are some legitimate issues regarding monopoly powers held by large companies in the tech industry. But if Congress is going to broach this topic, please get some people who understand tech . . . Let’s be honest, half the people in Congress, who were born circa World War II, would have a hard time getting a senior door greeter job at Walmart ( “84 years old — you’re hired!” ). Yet we trust that these people will reform big tech companies. Get real.
As a pro gun activist, I know for a fact that politicians making gun laws know nothing about guns. What would make anyone think they are knowledgeable on any subject?
