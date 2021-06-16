Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio coming soon to India

Apple, via the company’s Support page on Twitter, confirmed that Apple Music Lossless and Spatial Audio support is coming soon to India.

We appreciate your interest. Dolby Atmos on Apple Music will be coming to India soon. Keep an eye out here: https://t.co/bY5ilVtW8w — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) June 9, 2021

Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers in select countries at no additional cost.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Even the Apple Music page on India’s official Apple website says these features are coming soon to the country. On Twitter, a few users in India reported Apple Music Lossless and Dolby Atmos appearing and then disappearing in the settings. Apple says all of Apple Music’s catalog of over 75 million songs will feature Lossless support by the end of the year, but the company’s focus is really on the Spatial Audio feature.

MacDailyNews Take: Lossless in nice in theory, even if indiscernible from “lossy” AAC tracks to most ears on most equipment. The real breakthrough is Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and, when engineers and artists really learn how to use it, everyone who hears it will want it!