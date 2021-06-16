Whither new 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon MacBook Pros?

With no sign of the widely-expected and oft-rumored all-new Apple Silicon 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros at this year’s WWDC, when can we expect the new models?

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The “M2” chip purportedly destined for the next-generation MacBook Pro models has already entered mass production, according to supply chain sources, but there have been several reports that Apple has experienced unexpected delays with the production of the new models.

The supply of mini-LED display components were apparently constrained by shortages and production problems. Apple supplier TSMT, a key vendor believed to be involved in the production of mini-LED displays for the MacBook Pro, has now reportedly resolved technical difficulties around the component, but this seems to have left the MacBook Pros behind schedule.

Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said that new MacBook Pro models could launch as soon as this summer, but analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Nikkei Asia, and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce have given a broader prediction that new MacBook Pro models will arrive in the second half of 2021, which currently seems to be the best prediction.