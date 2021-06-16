Apple Arcade: ‘Angry Birds Reloaded’, ‘Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City’, and ‘Doodle God Universe’ coming soon

Three of mobile’s most popular franchises have been announced as coming to Apple Arcade as three brand new special edition releases exclusively for Apple’s paid gaming subscription service.

Jared Nelson for Touch Arcade:

First on the list is perhaps the most well-known and mainstream mobile game franchise in history, Angry Birds, with a new game called simply Angry Birds Reloaded.

Next up is the multi-award winning Alto’s series with Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City… It’ll feature four unique biomes – The Dunes, The Canyons, The Temples, and The Lost City – as well as six unique characters to unlock and play as, each with their own special attributes and abilities.

Finally the world of Doodle God returns in Doodle God Universe. Use four basic elements of air, water, fire and earth to create hundreds of different elements turn an empty planet into the creation of your dreams. The big twist to this Doodle God formula is that your planet and all of your creations are now presented in full 3D, so you can really see things come to life like never before.