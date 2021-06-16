Historical precedents that show Apple and other tech stocks will go higher

After a strong year for Apple shares and for technology in general – the Nasdaq Composite was up +43.6% in 2020 — it’s normal to see the market consolidate on those large gains. Emerging from corrections, it is common to see another surge in the market, and there are three historical precedents that demonstrate that.
The first example is 1995. That year, the Nasdaq Composite was up +40% and the rally continued into May 1996. After correcting close to 20%, the next move higher began in September 1996, and ultimately accelerated into the great bull market of the late 1990s.
In 2003, the Nasdaq Composite gained +50% and eventually peaked in January 2004. After consolidating for seven months, the next leg up began in September 2004. According to Mike Cintolo, Chief Analyst at Cabot Growth Investor, “The upmove after that didn’t get far into new high ground, but it was an excellent stretch. That’s when Apple and Google really began their mega-runs.”
In 2009, the Nasdaq Composite rose +44% and continued into April 2010. After a four-month correction, the index resumed its advance in September 2010, and then gained over +30% into early 2011.
MacDailyNews Take: May Apple follow the historical blueprint, soon rewarding patient AAPL shareholders!
4 Comments
Historical precedents show that joe’s mental faculties will go lower.
Stock Market 101: Wall Street doesn’t control, decide or “set” the price of a stock. Nor does it “reflect” the state of the economy, let alone the state of any company represented.
For example, the success of Apple (or lack thereof) has no direct effect on the price of Apple’s stock. Rather, when traders are (in general) more interested in selling it than buying it, the price of a stock declines. The opposite is also true.
If you “Play” the stock market (trade) you quickly discover the only way to make money on a rising stock is to be among the first to buy it (when it is still low). And the only way to avoid losing money on a declining stock is to be among the first to sell it (when it is still high). The net result, folks, is traders don’t watch the company behind the stock. They are watching each other. If a few start selling a stock, the rest rush to sell it, too. If they hear some news (or some analyst’s comments) that they think will cause other traders to react, they will try to be among the first to so react. Thus they become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Investors, on the other hand, are interested in the company. They buy and hold for the long term. For them, it’s a savings account with (hopefully) a better return. But because of this, Investors don’t influence price changes in any way — until and unless they sell.
Wall Street is not smart, stupid or clueless. People who cry, “They just don’t understand Apple,” don’t understand the market. It’s a mob-mentality, pure & simple. They don’t care about you, me or Apple. They only care about each other and any “skill” they may have is nothing more than the ability to predict what other traders might do before they do it.
In other words, “traders” are like sheep… If a few suddenly start to run, they all run and in the same direction. Only afterward will “analysts” attempt to figure out why.
What’s the solution for Apple? Minimize their reliance/exposure to traders. So, you begin share buy-backs and bond issues – with an eye toward reducing your risk (from traders) or perhaps one day eliminating it! (Get out of the stock market and go private. All they’d really need is lots of money to fund themselves! Hmmm.)
I’ll get off my soap-box, now.
Excellent synopsis.
Another opinion noting AAPL’s historical “calendar effect” gains during the summer months….
No guarantee–but interesting.