Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 security fix for older iPhones and iPads

Apple today released new iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates, with the new software for older iPhones, iPad, and iPod touch devices that are unable to run the iOS 14 update that’s available on modern devices.
The iOS and iPadOS 12.5.4 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 12.5.4 introduces important security updates and is recommended for all users. Apple often releases security updates for older devices that are no longer able to get the current version of iOS in order to keep users protected from malware and other security vulnerabilities.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s iOS 12.5.4 security support document (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212548) states that the update addresses three vulnerabilities that may lead to arbitrary code execution.
wish I could go back to something pre-IOS14, its a cluttered disorganized Fisher-Proce toy look, not an interface design for the smaller phones like 7’s.