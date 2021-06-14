Apple subsidiary Beats debuts Beats Studio Buds

Beats today announces Beats Studio Buds, powerful true wireless earbuds that deliver a high-quality audio experience in a sleek, lightweight and comfortable design. Sweat- and water-resistant earbuds with an IPX4 rating and up to 24 hours of battery life, Studio Buds brings quality Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and for the first time ever, convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android users.

Studio Buds are available to order starting today in three classic Beats colors, Black, White and Beats Red, for $149.99.

“In building a product this small, every minute detail was considered, analyzed and selected to optimize for sound quality, comfort and durability,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Beats and Apple Music, in a statement. “Studio Buds is our tiniest, most subtle form factor to date, yet keeps Beats’ promise of delivering an immersive sound experience in a beautiful design.”

Premium Audio Design and Performance

Studio Buds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort — no matter if you’re listening to music, streaming a movie or chatting with a friend. The ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. And with three soft silicone eartip options and a lightweight (5.1g per earbud) design, Studio Buds are incredibly comfortable for all-day use.

Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note. Additionally for Apple Music users, Beats Studio Buds automatically plays Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity.

With two listening modes, you are in total control of your sound experience. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise, including wind noise, using real-time adaptive gain control. To ensure clear playback after ANC is applied, Studio Buds employ an algorithm that monitors the source file while simultaneously correcting and cleaning audio-compromising artifacts at up to 48,000 times per second.

Easily switch to Transparency mode with a long-press of the ‘b’ button when you need to hear the world around you. External-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surroundings back in with your music for a natural listening experience.

During phone calls, the dual-beam forming microphones target your voice and filter out wind and obstructing external noise for elevated clarity.

Connection and Controls

Studio Buds offer simple one-touch pairing to both Apple4 and Android devices.

Class 1 Bluetooth technology offers extended range and exceptional cross-body performance, meaning reliable connectivity and fewer dropouts. Each earbud independently connects to your device, so you can choose to use one or both.

The multi-function ‘b’ button on each earbud allows you to answer/end calls, play/pause content, skip songs, and toggle between ANC and Transparency listening modes.

Both Android and iOS users can switch listening modes, check battery levels or receive firmware updates directly on their device. Studio Buds are conveniently voice assistant enabled, and iOS users can also activate Siri hands-free by saying “Hey Siri.”

Battery Life

Beats Studio Buds have up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket- sized carrying case, giving you up to 24 hours of combined playback. With ANC or Transparency mode turned on, you’ll get up to 5 hours of listening time, and up to 15 hours combined with the case. If you need a little extra juice, 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives up to 1 hour of playback8 when battery is low.

Locate your lost Beats

Studio Buds is the first Beats product to support both FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android. Easily locate your lost earbuds using their last known location (when paired via Bluetooth) or by playing a sound when they are nearby.

Sustainable Packaging

With the smallest and most sustainable approach to date, Beats Studio Buds packaging is made from 92% plant-based material sourced from recycled fiber and/or sustainable forests.

MacDailyNews Note: Beats Studio Buds are available to order starting today for $149.99 (US) from apple.com in America and Canada, with shipping beginning June 24th.