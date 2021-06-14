Dow Jones tumbles despite Apple stock’s gain

Stocks were mixed midday Monday, as the Nasdaq composite rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 200 points despite Apple stock’s healthy gain, poking its proverbial head above $130 for a look around.

Nancy Gondo for Investor’s Business Daily:

The Nasdaq was up 0.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.7% in today’s stock market. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gave up 0.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Friday.

Apple rallied 1.8% in above-average volume to lead the blue chip index. The iPhone maker is working on new Apple Watch models with a faster processor and better screen, Bloomberg reported. The stock retook its 50-day moving average and is on track for its sixth gain of the past seven sessions.

But its lagging relative strength line indicates significant stock market underperformance. Apple is shaping a new flat base with a 137.17 buy point after triggering the 7%-8% loss-cutting sell rule from a 135.63 entry in early May.