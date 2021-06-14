Apple iPad ad: ‘Your next computer is not a computer’

Apple.com’s iPad section says, “iPad is so versatile, it’s more than up to any task. Whether you’re working on a project, expressing your creativity, or playing an immersive game, iPad is a fun and powerful way to get it done.” Now, a new Apple ad for iPad backs up that sentiment, using a song from The Little Mermaid, “Part of Your World.”
iPad has everything you need to work, learn, create and play with complete freedom. Big immersive retina displays, available cellular connectivity, and incredible battery life, all in thin and light designs. And with the new iPad Pro supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, there’s an iPad for anyone and anything.
Your next computer is not a computer.
MacDailyNews Take: What’s a computer?
maybe for web browsing and some text preparation, but not for serious research and mapping for example. There will always be a need for desktops/laptops for work – iPads are just not up to it.
Give me a MacPro and a extra large display every time.
Amen!
3D animation, video editing only a MacPro will do. The iPad is a web surfing and video watching toy by comparison.
You mentioned mapping, as in ArcGIS with dozens of layers and millions of plot points?…
I’m curious about what you mean in terms of research and mapping?
Maybe next year.
Apple has swallowed that ridiculous Koolaid for a while and while the iPad (we own 4 in the family) is a great advice it is still ancillary to the Mac and always will be until they come up with holographic Minority Report style interfaces. Just stop it TC and company. It ain’t so. There’s no way an iPad can substitute for large displays and multiple monitors with lots of windows to do work on. But then it’s not intended to. It may make for good copy but who’s kidding who?
Spilt Diet Dr. Pepper into my new 2019 MacBook Pro had to work 10 days on a 2018 iPad Pro while it was being repaired. I was shocked that I could do it, but so many things just sort of sucked. iPad is great for data consumption, email, and online meetings. Mapping, multiple excel sheets, and graphic arts not so great. I especially think the “artistic” stuff gets exaggerated on the iPad. I can’t draw. I need the precision of a mouse and a lot of space to create graphics in Omnigraffle and Visio. But again was surprised how much I could do.
All those complaining, i believe, have not allowed them selves to get dialed in on the iPad… and still expect a macOS work flow…. and thats where the rub is!
Theyonly problem with the iPad pro now is lack of full featured Pro Application and integration of Finder rather than the compromised file sys they have throughout ios and the files app.
The device itself is ready for show time… and personally i find the directness of the input and interaction with the pencil and touch very desirable… then on top one has a choice of mouse, keyboard and track pad too.
iPad is ready big time… Software is Lagging… but that will come too.. i bet max in 1-2 years if not earlier.
Yet Apple’s slogan of ‘iPad is not a computer’ is as bogus as anything gets..
When an iPad can cope with a 50 GB file that a typical video camera makes in two hours of shooting, that is when you can claim that iPads can do anything.
Why doors Apple have to keep telling people that an iPad can take the place of a computer? Almost everybody has used an iPad, if it were that obvious they would’ve realised for themselves.