Apple iPad ad: ‘Your next computer is not a computer’

Apple.com’s iPad section says, “iPad is so versatile, it’s more than up to any task. Whether you’re working on a project, expressing your creativity, or playing an immersive game, iPad is a fun and powerful way to get it done.” Now, a new Apple ad for iPad backs up that sentiment, using a song from The Little Mermaid, “Part of Your World.”

Apple’s YouTube channel:

iPad has everything you need to work, learn, create and play with complete freedom. Big immersive retina displays, available cellular connectivity, and incredible battery life, all in thin and light designs. And with the new iPad Pro supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, there’s an iPad for anyone and anything.

Your next computer is not a computer.