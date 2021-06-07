MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote address

Get ready for WWDC 2021, with a jam-packed, keynote address, an all-online experience coming to you live from Apple Park on June 7th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. You can watch Apple’s keynote address live, right on this page.

Today’s big events:

• Special Event Keynote – June 7, 10am PDT / 1pm EDT

• Platforms State of the Union – June 7, 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT

MacDailyNews WWDC 2021 Live Notes (in reverse chronological order):

• End of WWDC 2021 keynote address

• Tim Cook: New OSes available as developer betas today and come to all users this fall

• Xcode Cloud costs to be detailed at a later date

• TestFlight comes to the Mac

• Xcode Cloud: Build, test and Deliver apps. Apps are built in the cloud, simulate running and every Apple device, automatically distribute via TestFlight

• In-App Events – will bring time-sensitive events to App Store; can be showcased on app pages, editors will curate the best and biggest events

• Apple has now paid over $230 billion to developers since the App Store launched

• App Store has 600 million weekly visitors

• Swift gets Concurrency

• Swift programming language

• Object Capture API on macOS – turns 2D images into photorealistic 3D models

• Always-on apps for watchOS

• Focus APIs

• Voice isolation

• Sharing APIs

• New Developer Technologies outlines

• Safari Extensions – web extensions come to iPhone and iPad

• iPhone Safari gets new Tabs Groups

• iPad Safari gets new tabs

• Tab Groups update everywhere

• Tab Groups for Safari let you switch between groups of tabs

• macOS Monterey Safari gets new Tabs, new Tab Bar, and improved Search

• Automator will continue to be supported – multiyear transition to Shortcuts

• Shortcuts in Finder, Menubar, Spotlight, work with Siri

• Shortcuts for Mac (also comes with pre-built library just for the Mac)

• AirPlay from iPhone or iPad to Mac

• Images can be dragged and dropped between all devices

• Universal Control works with more than two devices – trackpad can control iPad and iMac; keyboard works on all three, too

• Use Mac’s trackpad to move about in iPad

• Use MacBook’s keyboard to type on iPad

• Move cursor back and forth between iPad and Mac

• Universal Control – use a single mouse and keyboard to meve between your Mac and iPad

• Continuity

• Notes new features, too

• Focus comes to Mac, too

• Sharing enhancements

• FaceTime gets the new updates

• macOS Monterey

• Package detection comes to HomeKit cameras

• Apple has joined “Matter” alliance for home automation accessories and support comes in the new Home app

• HomePod mini comes to Austria Ireland, New Zealand, coming to Italy later this year

• HomePod mini can be used as the speakers from your Apple TV (coming this fall)

• tvOS: new “For All of You” row

• Siri can use HomePod mini to watch a show on your Apple TV coming this fall

• New Home keys feature lets you open your door with your iPhone or Apple Watch

• Apple devices can leverage each other to make home automation easy-to-use

• Home

• watchOS is the world’s most advanced wearable operating system

• New App Shelf comes to watchOS 8

• Share photos directly from Apple Watch via Message and Mail

• All-new mosaic layout of photos

• watchOS 8 brings Portraits watch face – uses Portrait mode photos from your iPhone

• Artist Spotlight series comes to Fitness+ (available later this month)

• Apple Fitness+ introduces a new series of workouts from Jeanette Jenkins (available later this month)

• New Pilates workout

• New Tai-Chi workout

• Respiratory Rate tracked via Sleep app (when wearing Apple Watch)

• Reflect

• Breathe app has been enhanced

• Mindfulness app

• watchOS 8

• Apple does not have access to any of this information

• Health sharing – get notifications if your mom’s health data changes (with permission from mother, of course)

• Several electronic health record companies are participating; Apple hopes to add more in the future

• You can now share health data from your iPhone / Apple Watch with your doctor (encrypted, not even Apple can see it)

• “Trends” show insights over longer periods (step changes, etc.)

• Labs: detailed explanations help explain your lab results

• Exercise will be recommended to help minimize risk of falling

• Changes to balance, stability, and coordination can be tracked and identified

• Mobility – looks to evaluate fall risk using the new “Walking Steadiness”

• Corrie app video shown

• Health

• Unlimited cameras can be connected via HomeKit Secure Video

• Hide My Email

• Private Relay lets you browse with Safari in a private way – traffic leaving your device is encrypted – not even Apple can see it

• New iCloud+ (no extra cost)

• Digital legacy program (add people to your account as legacy contact pass important info after you pass)

• Apple ID gets recovery contact list (call friends and family)

• Siri is very fast with on-device processing

• Siri gets on-device speech recognition – processed right on your iPhone or iPad (no Internet connection required)

• App Privacy report in Settings shows how apps treat your privacy – you can see all of the third-party domains with which the app is interacting

• Mail: marketing emails sometimes use invisible pixels, so Apple’s Mail app will offer “Mail privacy protection” hides your IP address and if you’ve read an email

• Privacy: Apple believes privacy is a fundamental human right

• You can now build apps for iPhone and iPad on the iPad

• You can submit apps from Swift Playgrounds to the App Store

• Guide to creating your first app

• Swift PlayGrounds lets suers build apps, even works with Xcode on Mac

• You can even translate text in a photo

• System-wide translation

• Auto Translate detects when you’re speaking and in what language

• Translate comes to iPad

• Quick Note lets you get to a note no matter what you’re doing

• Tag browser lets you quickly find Notes

• Notes gets “Mentions” to alert those mentioned

• App Switcher lets Split View be activated just by sliding an app view (card) over another

• iPadOS Multitasking: New menu lets uses do Split View, Slide Over; adds Shelf – easy access to all open windows of an app

• App Library access from Dock

• App Library arrives on iPad

• Larger format Widgets just for iPadOS and larger displays offered by iPads

• iPad Home Screen Widgets – big update – Widgets can now be placed among apps on your Home Screen

• iPadOS 15

• Dolby Atmos is available starting today

• Apple TV (tvOS) and Mac (macOS) with Apple Silicon get Spatial Audio

• AirPods work with Apple’s massive Find My network – proximity view helps you located your AirPods

• Announce Notifications with Siri – reads you most important time-sensitive notifications

• AirPods get Conversation Boost – helps people hear better

• Much more coming in iOS 15

• Public Transit improvements – Maps will scan the builds as you exit a station, so you turn the right way when emerging

• Comes to CarPlay later this year

• New roads details added to Maps – very detailed

• Nighttime mode in 3D Apple Maps

• iOS 15 Maps offers new details for buildings, marinas, and much more

• Apple Maps new date coming to Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Australia

• Full-screen, Hi-res weather maps

• Weather app gets a huge update (Dark Sky acquisition bears fruit)

• ID cards come to Apple Wallet. Just scan your drivers license with participating U.S. States

• Many partners for locks will support Apple Wallet keys

• Apple Wallet gets more digital keys. Unlock your house or apt., office, hotel rooms, etc.

• iOS 15 uses on-device intelligence more than ever before

• AI gives personalized recommendations for Photos Memories

• Memory Mixes gives you choices of music and movie looks

• Apple Music comes to memories (underpins your Memories movies that are built on-the-fly and match the beat of the chosen music)

• Photos Memories: intelligently curates you favorit moments and makes movies

• Spotlight can find text and images in photos (AI)

• Just tap photos and you can look up things like breed of dog, type of plant, etc. in photo

• Live text can recognize a phone number in a photo (deep neural network)

• Focus auto sets on all our your other Apple devices (another benefit of being Apple-only)

• Ficus is a plant, tree, or shrub (it depends).

• Focus is a new way to match your device to your current mindset. Just choose what you want to focus on

• Focus: Notifications: Fresh, new look, “Notification Summary” – arranged by AI, ordered by priority

• “Shared With You” is available in Photos, Safari, Podcasts, etc., too.

• “Shared With You” is available in Apple Music, too.

• “Shared With You” is in the News app – all those links you get in Messages is there

• Messages in iOS 15 – new photo stacks

• Screen sharing is self-explanatory 😉

• SharePlay API can be used by developers (already being prepped by Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, etc.)

• Never have to deal with actual, live people in the same space ever again!!!

• Have a watch party via FaceTime

• Have a listening party via FaceTime

• SharePlay – listen together, watch together, screen sharing

• Generate FaceTime call as an event and share the link (Android can use that link, too – using their browser)

• Portrait mode comes to FaceTime (Bokeh!)

• Grid view: all participants in same-sized tiles

• Wide Spectrum: Your voice and everything around you

• Voice isolation: Machine Learning block ambient noise to focus on your voice

• FaceTime gets spatial audio

• Staying connected: FaceTime gets more natural, comfortable, and lifelike

• iOS 15

• This entire WWDC will be made available to everyone for free

• Cook touts Learn to Code, coding opportunities

• Tim Cook: “We’re excited to share our latest technologies with you.”

• Welcome to WWDC

• WWDC intro video begins

• It’s always like Christmas in June for us, but we can’t wait for in-person WWDCs again!

• 10 minutes to go!

