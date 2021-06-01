Opt out of Amazon Sidewalk to avoid potential security and privacy issues

If you’re in the U.S. and own Sidewalk-capable Amazon devices, you have one week to opt out of a feature the company calls Amazon Sidewalk, to avoid potential security and privacy issues before your devices are be automatically enrolled on June 8th.

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

What [Amazon Sidewalk] does is allow your devices to connect to your neighbor’s Wi-Fi , and to allow your neighbor’s devices to connect to yours – all without exchanging passwords.

Dan Goodin for Ars Techinica:

There are enough theoretical risks to give users pause. Wireless technologies like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth have a history of being insecure. Remember WEP, the encryption scheme that protected Wi-Fi traffic from being monitored by nearby parties? It was widely used for four years before researchers exposed flaws that made decrypting data relatively easy for attackers. WPA, the technology that replaced WEP, is much more robust, but it also has a checkered history…

Consider the wealth of intimate details Amazon devices are privy to. They see who knocks on our doors, and in some homes they peer into our living rooms. They hear the conversations we’re having with friends and family. They control locks and other security systems in our home. Extending the reach of all this encrypted data to the sidewalk and living rooms of neighbors requires a level of confidence that’s not warranted for a technology that’s never seen widespread testing.