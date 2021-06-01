Coinbase Cards now work with Apple Pay

You can now use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay to make it even easier to spend crypto at home and on the go. Starting this week, Coinbase will invite select customers off the waitlist to begin earning up to 4% back in crypto rewards.

Mobile phone payments are growing steadily in the US, up 29% in 2020. Millions of people around the world use Apple Pay for everyday purchases, from grocery deliveries to pet supplies to home office goods. Now, you can earn up to 4% back in crypto rewards on this shopping when you use your Coinbase Card with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay users can add your card from the Apple Wallet app or from within the Coinbase app. On the iPhone, Apple Pay is easy to set up: simply open the Wallet app, tap +, and follow the steps to add your card. Within the Coinbase app, you’ll have the option to add your card to Apple Pay as soon as you’re approved for your card. You can also add your card to Apple Pay within settings: from your card home, tap Manage then tap Add to Apple Wallet.

Coinbase Cards also now work with Alphabet’s derivative Google Pay.

MacDailyNews Take: And, just like that, it got even easier to spend and grow crypto via Apple Pay.