Tile teams with Amazon in attempt to compete with Apple’s AirTag and formidable Find My network

Tile has teamed with Amazon in an attempt to improve their mesh network for tracking items as Tile tries to compete with Apple’s vast worldwide network comprised of over a billion devices for tracking items with its new AirTags.
Jon Fortt and Fahiemah Al-Ali for CNBC:
Amazon announced Friday that it is partnering with Tile, a company that makes trackers for lost items, and Level, which makes smart locks, to use those devices to enhance its tracking network based on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology.
The strength and number of devices on a given tracking network is key to its accuracy. That’s part of the reason why many think Apple’s tracking network will be so strong since it relies on more than 1 billion iPhones, iPads, and Macs to help with lost item tracking.
Amazon’s partnership will allow it beef up its tracking network, called Sidewalk, by letting Tile and Level devices tap into the Bluetooth networks created by millions of its Echo products. Tile will start working with Amazon’s network beginning June 14.
Sidewalk rolled out late last year and is billed as a free network sharing service throughout neighborhoods that uses Echo devices as “bridges” to share a small fraction of a users’ low-bandwidth Wi-Fi with devices like Echo devices and Ring cameras.
MacDailyNews Take: There are less than 200 million Amazon Echo devices in use today or fewer than 800 million than the well over 1 billion devices that make up Apple’s vast worldwide Find My network.
The bottom line: AirTag users will find their items significantly faster, more accurately, and more securely than will those who settle for Tile trackers.
4 Comments
Best of luck Tile.
Amazon, you are free to acquire them but.. why?
Hate to say it, but the take is true until Amazon ships a free tracker to every prime customer, etc. …
Most Amazon devices are surely static which can’t help in the finding process even if you have good numbers to start with. I thought mobility would be the key here to make this ability all encompassing but maybe I’m missing something.
Tile is certainly going on the defensive almost immediately. Tile has been around for almost a decade and has about five models of trackers. They’re not going to disappear overnight. It seems as though Tile is overreacting to AirTag. Is it really likely that Tile users will suddenly switch to using AirTag trackers when Tile trackers offer multiple form factors and don’t require all those costly accessories to attach to objects? Tile says that Apple is unfair. It’s as though only one company is allowed to have a product market and any competition is seen as being unfair. That’s just crazy. If Tile trackers are good, they should be able to survive with just a few major competitors, which are Apple, Samsung and Chipolo.