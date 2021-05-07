Video: User remodels AirTag into wallet card

Apple’s new AirTag tracking accessory may be a tad too thick for users who’d like to carry one in their wallet, but AirTag user Andrew Ngai has remodeled an AirTag into card that – albeit still a bit thick – fits in a wallet.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The process is not exactly easy, as you might imagine, but Andrew managed to do it all himself with just a few tools and a lot of patience. As he demonstrated, removing the back of the AirTag was quite simple, but the components are all glued to the plastic shell with the exception of the removable battery.

Andrew had to heat the AirTag to 150ºF (or 65℃) to get the AirTag logic board out of the plastic shell. However, the biggest challenge in making the AirTag thinner was relocating the CR2032 battery, which is 3.2 millimeters thick by itself. Together with the whole structure, each AirTag is 8 millimeters thick.

By using extra wired connections, it was possible to connect the battery to the AirTag side by side instead of keeping them together on top of each other.