Apple’s 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro may be a painful upgrade for current 16-inch MBP users

9to5Mac‘s Ben Lovejoy, and all of us here at MacDailyNews, who currently have Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pros which are seemingly powered by cooling fans, have been waiting impatiently for the 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro ever since the stunning performance and battery life of the 13-inch MacBook Pro were revealed. If the latest rumors are correct, and the 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro is launched at WWDC, he may not have too much longer to wait.
I am, however, expecting it to be a very expensive upgrade, for three reasons…
First, and most obviously, the purchase price. Looking at the current Intel model, the cost of the base model with middle RAM option and 4TB storage (I’ll get to that) is over $4,000. The M1X version is unlikely to be any cheaper.
Second, the fact that I’m upgrading sooner than would usually be the case… selling a 2019 machine in 2021 is going to result in a higher cost of ownership, even without the third factor.
But that third factor is the likely additional hit to the resale value of an Intel machine when it’s suddenly been turned into last-generation tech.
MacDailyNews Take: As we upgrade to 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro, if we go that route (we may go back to iMacs on the desks and MacBook Airs in the backpacks), we’re going to market our Intel-handicapped 16-inch MacBook Pros not as laptops, but as hot plates that double as high speed hot air balloon inflators. They should be big sellers. 🙄
Eagerly awaiting the day I can replace my brand-new 16″ MacBook Pro : )
Silly.
Very true. Intel MBP gets crazy hot and sounds like a hairdryer.
Insane that they originally refused to make a mobile chip for the iPhone.
They didn’t refuse. The chip they offered was rejected by Apple, and rightly so.
I have been upgrading every two years and selling my MacBook Pro since the Powerbook 170. The only time I did not is in 2016 when they switched to all USB-C ports and crappy keyboard. I still have my 2015 AND I have my 2019.
I have NEVER found it hard to sell a recent MacBook Pro because there are PLENTY of people who simply would never spend the money to get the latest and the greatest. To them the 2019 will be a steal. Even better, my friends know how I care for my computers and even have the original boxes, stickers, and twisty ties. I used to have a waiting list.
Historically I found I was always able to get minimum a half to 2/3 the price of the new one. That’s really not a bad upgrade, half the price of new one.
I look forward to it, especially after experiencing my wife’s M1 MacBook Pro. Here is a fun stat:
I used Compressor to export a one hour project:
MacPro 2013 took 1 hour 17 minutes
MacBook Pro 2019 took 13 minutes 59 seconds
MacBook Pro M1 took 12 minutes 12 seconds!!
I honk my laptop for 12 hours a day, running a medical record database, video, animations, medical imaging programs, etc. It is the newest MacBook Pro with 64 gigs of memory and a 2 terabyte hard SSD and the most advanced processor available at the time. I almost never hear the fan and the computer is fast, never feels hot in my lap and never crashes. I remember all the praised MDN sang about this machine that is evidently now a hairdryer. I think that the M1 (or M1-X) machines will be fabulous and are likely to be an improvement for most users. I also wonder if most users will notice the difference.