Procreate updated with better performance for M1 iPad Pro

Procreate, one of the most popular illustration apps available exclusively for iPhone and iPad, has now delivered full support for the new iPad Pro with Apple’s formidable M1 chip, enabling not only better performance, but also adding more layers.

Loved by creative professionals, Procreate has everything you need to create expressive sketches, rich paintings, gorgeous illustrations and beautiful animations. Procreate is the complete art studio you can take anywhere, packed with unique features and intuitive creative tools.

Procreate comes with an entire library of brushes with everything from pencils, inks, charcoals, to artistic brushes that lay beautiful painterly textures. Each brush can be customised with the Brush Studio or you can download thousands of brushes to suit any style you can imagine. If that wasn’t enough, you can even make your very own custom brushes.

Hey y’all, we’ve just released the M1 compatibility patch. #Procreate on the M1 iPad Pro is up to 4x faster with even more layers. If you’re thinking about getting the new iPad Pro, this is the best Procreate experience yet! pic.twitter.com/yrRKIDzeDA — Procreate (@Procreate) May 28, 2021

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Users could already run Procreate on the iPad Pro 2021, but the app wasn’t taking advantage of the full power of the M1 chip — until now. With full support for the M1 chip, users of the new iPad Pro will notice up to 4x better performance when using Procreate. In addition, the app also enables more layers when working on an iPad with M1. For instance, a 4K resolution canvas at 132 DPI can get up to 115 layers with the latest update.

MacDailyNews Note: Procreate for iPad is available via Apple’s App Store for $9.99.