watchOS 7.5 delivers Apple Card Family and Podcast subscription support

Following beta testing, watchOS 7.5 has been released. While performance improvement is the main focus, Apple Watch users can look forward to access their subscription content and Apple Card Family.

Apple Card Family lets people share their Apple Card, track purchases, manage spending, and build credit together with their Family Sharing group. Available in the U.S., Apple Card Family allows two people to co-own an Apple Card, and share and merge their credit lines while building credit together equally. Apple Card Family also enables parents to share Apple Card with their children, while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits. Apple Card Family is designed to help the Family Sharing group achieve a healthier financial life by making it easy to track spending, all on iPhone and with a single monthly bill.

Samantha Wiley for iLounge:

With Apple Card Family, spouses and kids aged 13 and above can make purchases using an Apple Card from a primary cardholder. Podcast content locked behind a paywall is now accessible through the Apple Watch. watchOS 7.5 also brings ECG to Peru and Malaysia. The ECG app is now accessible on Apple Watch Series 4 models and above. Furthermore, the irregular heart rhythm notification option can now be enabled as well.

