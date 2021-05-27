What could Apple announce at WWDC 2021?

Believe it or not, we’re less than two weeks away from the kickoff of Apple’s 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC 2021 will be a virtual event this year, and it’s widely expected that Apple will unveil macOS 12, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and much more.

On June 7th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT, WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

As usual, we expect one of the biggest focuses of WWDC this year to be on the iPhone with the introduction of iOS 15. While last year saw a barrage of leaks about what to expect from iOS 14, Apple has done a better job of keeping things under wraps this year. Bloomberg has reported that iPadOS 15 will bring “the most significant update” to the iPad home screen since 2010. This update will come in the form of allowing users to place widgets anywhere on the iPad Home screen, mimicking a feature that came to the iPhone last year with iOS 14. With the M1 chip powering the new iPad Pro, there are a lot of potential changes Apple could have in store for iPadOS 15 this year. This includes support for pro applications such as Xcode and Final Cut Pro, a new multi-tasking system, and more. Whether or not these features materialize this year remains to be seen, but they sit atop the wish lists of many iPadOS users. A reference found in Apple’s WebKit documentation code in March seemingly confirmed that Apple will jump to macOS 12 this year… There are currently very few indications about what could be new in macOS 12 this year.

MacDailyNews Take: While WWDC is generally software-focused, hardware that is of particular interest to developers can appear during the keynote address, so the chances of seeing the new 14- and 16-inch Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Pros appear at WWDC 2021 are good.