All new ‘iPhone 13’ models said to feature sensor-shift OIS

According to DigiTimes’ supply chain sources, all new iPhone 13 models will feature sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization), not just the flagship Pro Max model.

Apple engineered iPhone 12 Pro Max with a stabilizing solution that moves just the sensor, keeping it even steadier than before. That’s game-changing sensor-shift OIS.

Julian Ho and Willis Ke for DigiTimes:

As Apple will continue to incorporate the auto focus (AF) function into camera modules for new iPhones, VCM (voice coil motor) makers in Taiwan and China expect their shipments to ramp up steadily through November, the sources said… The VCM makers mainly deliver shipments for Android handsets in the first half of the year, but such shipments are expected to be surpassed by those for iPhones in the second half, given that all new iPhones will feature the sensor-shift OIS (optical image stabilization) function, the sources said, adding that the makers have been told to raise capacity by 30-40% to meet strong demand for iPhones. Currently, only iPhone 12 Pro Max adopts sensor-shift OIS technology, and demand for VCMs to support the function will grow 3-4 folds after all new iPhones incorporate the capability, the sources said.

MacDailyNews Take: The sensor-shift optical image stabilization on our iPhone 12 Pro Max units works like magic.