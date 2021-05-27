LeBron James wears Apple’s new unreleased Beats Studio Buds on Instagram

Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James posted some photos earlier today on his Instagram account in which he’s wearing white earbuds that look like the Apple’s forthcoming Beats Studio Buds.
Apple is widely rumored to launch new wireless Beats Studio Buds earbuds soon. The earbuds were leaked via tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 beta updates. The earbuds have also hit the U.S. FCC database with the model numbers “A2512” and “A2513,” which revealed the design.
From the distance the pictures were taken, it is hard to see the earbuds in detail, but they seem to have the Beats branding in the same place as shown by the images revealed by 9to5Mac. While the first images of the Beats Studio Buds that we found show a black model, the system files also indicate that there will be a red and white version — which looks like the one James is wearing.
Beats headphones are extremely popular with players and artists, so it’s no surprise that Apple has shipped a few units to these people before the official launch.
On his Instagram page, LeBron James wrote, “Seize the opportunity, believe and take control of it. Then get on your marathon and grind it ’til it’s over with!”
Earlier this week, MySmartPrice has published images of the forthcoming earbuds, sans, we expect, silicon eartips.
MacDailyNews Take: Influencer marketing at its finest.
