Images of unreleased Beats Studio Buds leak

Apple is widely rumored to launch new wireless Beats Studio Buds earbuds soon. The earbuds were leaked via tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 beta updates. The earbuds have also hit the U.S. FCC database with the model numbers “A2512” and “A2513,” which revealed the design. Now, MySmartPrice has published images of the forthcoming earbuds, sans, we expect, silicon eartips.

MySmartPrice:

Apple is expected to unveil the Beats Studio Buds very soon. Ahead of the launch, live images of the earbuds have leaked online.

MySmartPrice has received live images of the left and right earbuds via unknown sources. The earbuds are circular in shape. Each earbud has two tiny cutouts, which could house various sensors. The earbuds also have an in-ear design.

It is similar to the design revealed via the FCC listing. Recently, the iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 beta updates revealed various animations of the earbuds. The charging case is similar to the AirPods Pro and has the Beats logo on the front. It also has a charging indicator on the front.