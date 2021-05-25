Apple eyeing WarnerMedia-Discovery in its largest acquisition ever?

The combined WarnerMedia-Discovery, a company that will likely have a market capitalization of more than $100 billion when it begins trading publicly next year, (assuming regulatory approval), has been structured to make a future buyout easier. Apple is one of a handful of companies that could afford to acquire it.

Alex Sherman for CNBC:

But it’s not clear whether Apple has any interest in a major media acquisition. The company’s history suggests Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook would shy away from a huge deal. Apple’s biggest deal ever was a mere $3 billion — for headphones maker Beats Electronics in 2014…

But, to quote a frequently used investment phrase, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Apple has made a relatively small investment in original content, with such series as “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” and Apple TV+ remains a minnow among streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney and the newly combined WarnerMedia-Discovery. If Apple wants to compete, the easiest way forward is to buy a media giant — and there are already some historical ties between WarnerMedia and Apple.

In 2015, Cook, Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, Jeff Bewkes, CEO of the then-named Time Warner, and former Time Warner Executive Vice President Olaf Olafsson met to discuss partnership opportunities around Apple exclusively offering Time Warner’s content, according to people familiar with the matter… During the talks, Bewkes and Cook broached the subject of Apple acquiring Time Warner… Cue expressed interest in a full acquisition, but Cook ultimately wasn’t ready to pull the trigger on what likely would have been a nearly $100 billion deal, two of the people said.

If Apple wants to stay in the streaming video world, Cook may need to buck the company’s history of avoiding big-money M&A. The WarnerMedia-Discovery deal isn’t expected to close until mid-2022. That gives Cook a year to do some serious thinking about his company’s future.