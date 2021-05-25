ElevationLab debuts TagVault AirTag holder for pet collars

ElevationLab has unveiled the TagVault: Pet for AirTag that secures an Apple AirTag to your pet’s collar. TagVault: Pet for AirTag works with any width collar or harness.

TagVault: Pet for AirTag description

• Comfortable & secure AirTag mount for pets.

• Doesn’t dangle.

• Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

• Durable composite construction + CNC machined stainless hardware.

• Works with any width collar or harness.

• Works with collar thicknesses all the way up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is about 99% of collars. Some doubled up leather or studded collars are too thick).

• Fits dogs and cats over about 10lbs. (Smaller than that, it’s pretty big on the neck, but still works).

• Front screws let you change the AirTag battery without taking it off the collar.

• Signal & sound passes through.

• Patent pending thru-collar mount uses custom piercing self-tapping screws that are easy to install with our supplied torx driver.

MacDailyNews Take: TagVault: Pet for AirTag retails for $19.95 and is available for preorder here (ships in July).