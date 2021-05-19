Marques Brownlee: Apple’s new M1 iPad Pro is ‘a massive performance leap forward’

Marques Brownlee reviews Apple’s new M1-powered iPad Pro — the fastest device of its kind. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a new Liquid Retina XDR display that brings extreme dynamic range to iPad Pro, offering a stunning visual experience with more true-to-life details to the most demanding HDR workflows. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, Thunderbolt support opens up a massive ecosystem of high-performance accessories, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new experience for video calls that automatically keeps users perfectly framed in the shot.

Marques Brownlee:

Now, the A12X and the A12Z were already Apple-designed silicon for the iPad, so while we know M1 is a different breed, since it’s also Apple-designed silicon it’d be tempting to think, “Maybe that’s not that big of a jump. Like, those chips were made for the iPad, how good could M1 be?” Uh, that’d be wrong. This is a massive performance leap forward.”

MacDailyNews Take: Marques is getting closer to giving up his MacBook Pro for an iPad Pro. (And Apple wins either way!)