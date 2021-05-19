Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 may get new flat-edged design

Apple is planning a new flat-edged design and at least one new color for Apple Watch Series 7, according to Jon Prosser on the latest Genius Bar podcast.

Last November, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicated that Apple Watch would get a form factor redesign for release in late 2021.

Sam Kohl for AppleTrack:

For the first time on Apple Watch, it may also feature a new green colorway similar to the shade found on AirPods Max or iPad Air Sounds like Apple Watch Series 7 will be the most significant upgrade since the Series 4 back in 2018. I’ve seen the new design, and I really like it. Falls right in line with Apple’s recent product redesigns like iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and even the new M1 iMac.

MacDailyNews Take: As long as it doesn’t dig into the arm and is at least as comfortable as the very comfortable current Apple Watch Series 6 and earlier, bring it on! A major design change could spur a record number of Apple Watch sales in the upcoming cycle. Plus, a flat-edged design would bring Apple Watch into the current Apple design language seen with the iPad Pro and the new 24-inch iMac (and, presumably, the larger iMac to come).