Apple Music Hi-Fi: New beta confirms lossless audio streaming is on the way

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple Music would be gaining “Hi-Fi” streaming options, possibly as soon as the release of iOS 14.6. Now the Apple Music app for Android in beta form carried lossless audio streaming.

Kyle Bradshaw for 9to5Google:

As it stands, the Apple Music app offers only two quality options: one for higher quality and one for reduced data usage. These options are available as a simple toggle, generally allowing you to use less data when streaming while off Wi-Fi. As spotted in the iOS 14.6 beta, Apple Music is set to gain Hi-Fi streaming options in the near future.

With Apple Music 3.6.0 Beta, rolling out now via the Google Play Store, we’ve found similar signs of high-quality audio streaming and downloading options coming to Apple Music for Android. As you’d expect, Apple includes a prominent warning of how much data and storage high-quality audio uses.

Lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file. Turning this on will consume significantly more data. Lossless audio files will use significantly more space on your device. 10 GB of space could store approximately: – 3000 songs at high quality – 1000 songs with lossless – 200 songs with hi-res lossless Lossless streaming will consume significantly more data. A 3-minute song will be approximately: – 1.5 MB with high efficiency- 6 MB with high quality at 256 kbps- 36 MB with lossless at 24-bit/48 kHz- 145 MB with hi-res lossless at 24-bit/192 kHzSupport varies and depends on song availability, network conditions, and connected speaker or headphone capability.

Notably, where our colleagues at 9to5Mac saw references to things like “Dolby Atmos” and “Dolby Audio,” the Android app only mentions lossless audio, with no signs of Dolby integration.