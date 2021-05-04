iOS 14.6 may deliver Apple Music high-fidelity audio streaming

According to the music site Hits Daily Double, Apple Music will announce a new high-fidelity audio streaming tier in the coming weeks at the same $9.99-per-user price point, as label sources tell the site: “The announcement is expected to coincide with the launch of the third-generation AirPods. Whether these will be compatible with the new, improved audio offering is unknown.“
Speculation within the industry suggests Apple’s move is to provide a more aggressively priced, higher-quality option after Spotify announced this week it was raising prices.
9to5Mac can now confirm that a HiFi plan may indeed be coming to Apple Music. In the first beta build of iOS 14.6, which was released last week to developers, we found new code added to the Music app that specifically mentions “Dolby Atmos,” “Dolby Audio,” and “Lossless.” Despite supporting Apple’s own HiFi audio codec ALAC, the Music app has never offered support for Dolby Atmos or Dolby Audio.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on!
Wow. After developing ALAC, doing absolutely nothing with it, and refusing for ~20 years to sell high fidelity lossless iTunes files to well-heeled audiophiles with stereo systems 1000 times more capable than Apple has ever accomplished … now it wants to dangle a higher priced subscription tier with the carrot of Hi Fi music? To play on what, bluetooth-crippled Apple headphones?
Talk about being late to the party and aiming at the absolute wrong audience.
True audiophiles don’t rent their music.
Spoken like a true holier than thou, elitist audiophile.