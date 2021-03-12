Reliable leaker: Apple’s next-generation ‘AirPods 3’ are ‘ready to ship’

Reliable leaker known as “Kang” wrote today on Chinese social media website Weibo that Apple’s next-generation “AirPods 3” are “ready to ship” with the second-generation AirPods to be discontinued.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro, including shorter stems. While the new AirPods may look similar to the AirPods Pro, they are not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation…

“Kang” recently suggested that Apple plans to host an event on Tuesday, March 23, where the new AirPods and new iPad Pro could be announced…

“Kang” has a nearly perfect track record with Apple rumors, having previously leaked accurate details about iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6 models, the fourth-generation iPad Air, the HomePod mini, and many other devices in recent months.