Cheaper, ad-supported HBO Max tier to launch in June

HBO Max will launch a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its U.S. streaming service in June, adding commercials to its programming in exchange for a discount to its now $15-a-month subscription price.

Eli Blumenthal and Joan E. Solsman for CNET:

Parent company AT&T didn’t specify the price for the new HBO Max membership level, but it may clarify how much it costs during an investor presentation later Friday.

But the ad-supported version of HBO Max won’t let you stream any of the newest Warner Bros. movies like The Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Matrix 4, which Max is making available at home the same day those movies hit theaters. Only subscribers to its ad-free tier can watch those.

The newer, cheaper tier also won’t splice commercials inside the original HBO programming that has never run with advertising on one of HBO’s own platforms before, according to Jason Kilar, the CEO of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit that operates HBO Max. Kilar, however, didn’t discuss whether commercials could run before original HBO programming, what is know[n as] preroll advertising.