Apple discontinuing Space Gray Mac accessories after iMac Pro demise

Following the discontinuation of the iMac Pro in March, Apple also appears to be discontinuing Space Gray “Magic” Mac accessories that it sold separately while iMac Pro still lived and breathed.
The Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad all now say “While supplies last” in small wording at the bottom of each product listing, which means that these accessories will be available for a limited time.
When existing supplies of the Space Gray Magic Mouse 2, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad are exhausted, Apple will only have these accessories available in a silver color option.
Now that there is no longer a Space Gray iMac Pro available, Apple apparently does not plan to continue making the Space Gray peripherals.
The new M1 iMac comes in seven different colors, complete with matching trackpads, mice, and keyboards, and right now, those accessories are only available when purchasing one of the new iMacs. It is not known if Apple eventually plans to sell the colorful Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboards on a standalone basis, but it’s a future possibility.
MacDailyNews Take: Since there is no Space Gray iMac currently, if you want a Space Gray Mac accessories, get ’em while they last!
4 Comments
Presumably a replacement would be available under warranty. What if the mouse is misplaced/stolen?
Demise of the iMac Pro seems like a poor reason– They use that color for other Macs. Surprise that instead of canceling space gray they aren’t introducing all the other rainbow colors.
Not that it matters to me, I put a Microsoft ergonomic keyboard on my iMac Pro…
The new Mac Pro will have an M2 chip and be hot pink only.
Hmm…I don’t see why discontinuing it is necessary. It seems too arbitrary for them to discontinue. Did anyone have any real issues with this?