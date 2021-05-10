Apple hires former Facebook advertising exec, ‘Chaos Monkeys’ author

As Apple’s services category continues to grow, including its in-app (App Store, Stocks, News) advertising platform, the company has hired Antonio Garcia Martinez who worked at Facebook’s advertising team and wrote the 2016 book “Chaos Monkeys,” a tell-all memoir covering his time at the outfit headed by Mark Zuckerberg.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

As reported by Business Insider, Martinez was hired by Apple in April and is expected to work in Cupertino, California, based on information from his LinkedIn profile. He worked at Facebook from 2011 to 2013 as Product Manager for the social network’s ad platform.

According to the report, the author and entrepreneur is joining Apple to work with the App Store and Apple News advertising team.

Interestingly, this comes as the company is pushing the new App Tracking Transparency feature to let users opt out of being tracked by third-party apps, which has considerably impacted companies like Facebook, whose revenue is primarily based on advertisements.