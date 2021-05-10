Florida murder suspect used iPhone to track victim, police say

A Florida murder suspect observed a man buying expensive items at Orlando’s Mall at Millennia and attached an Apple iPhone to the victim’s car so he could track and later to rob him, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Adrienne Cutway for WKMG CLickOrlando:
An 11-page arrest warrant was released Thursday detailing how police came to identify Derrick Maurice Herlong as a suspect in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jacaris Rozier, who was killed at a party on North Hyer Avenue in the Thornton Park area on Feb. 19.
Though Rozier was the one killed, police said they believe Herlong was actually targeting another man who was also at the party.
That man said that earlier in the day he’d gone to Mall at Millennia and purchased expensive items at Gucci and Louis Vuitton. After his shopping trip, he put his purchases in his trunk, drove from the mall to a gas station for a five-minute stop, then went to the party in Thornton Park.
As he was entering the party, two masked men with guns forced their way inside, ordered everyone to the ground and demanded their valuables, according to the report.
Records show the culprits pointed at the man who had been shopping and demanded the keys to his Lexus while also stealing a Christian Dior bag, a gold chain and a wallet from him.
Police said one of the masked men fired a shot during the home invasion, killing Rozier.
Though the culprits took the Lexus with the Mall at Millennia purchases inside of it, the vehicle was located a short time later at which time a tow truck driver noticed that a nylon bag with magnets had been affixed to the undercarriage and inside the bag was an iPhone, according to the report… Detectives determined that it had been placed on the vehicle to be used as a tracking device.
MacDailyNews Note: According to the Orlando Police Department, Herlong is facing charges of home invasion robbery with a mask and firearm, first-degree murder with a firearm, carjacking with a firearm, and grand theft.
UPDATE: Detectives arrested Derrick Herlong in connection with a homicide on Hyer Avenue from February 20. The investigation is active and ongoing, as detectives work to identify remaining outstanding suspects. Anyone with more info? Call @CrimelineFL or OPD 321-235-5300. pic.twitter.com/tTENU9biws
— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 1, 2021
