Leaker Jon Prosser reveals Apple’s all-new MacBook Air in new renders

Renders of Apple’s expected all-new MacBook Air featuring an iMac-esque range of new case colors said to be based on leaked photos of the product have been revealed in a video by serial leaker Jon Prosser.

The renders show a new MacBook Air that look very much like a slimmed-down version of the current 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

















Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

When Jon Prosser receives images of unreleased products, he generally doesn’t share them directly. Instead, he passes along the leaked images to a rendering artist to produce images based on the leaks. This keeps his original source safe in case of incriminating evidence found in the original photos. The redesigned MacBook Air will be ultra-thin without a wedge-shape, Prosser says, with barely enough thickness to fit the USB-C port. A slim off-white bezel replaces the black bezel found on the previous MacBook Air models. The muted interior color and off-white bezel keep from throwing off the perceived color accuracy of the display. Prosser’s render isn’t based on the images he saw, so bezel thickness could change. He did confirm the bezel will be the off-white seen on the 24-inch iMac.

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the video with more info about and renders of the MacBook Air: