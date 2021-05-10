Leaker Jon Prosser reveals Apple’s all-new MacBook Air in new renders

Renders of Apple’s expected all-new MacBook Air featuring an iMac-esque range of new case colors said to be based on leaked photos of the product have been revealed in a video by serial leaker Jon Prosser.
The renders show a new MacBook Air that look very much like a slimmed-down version of the current 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:
When Jon Prosser receives images of unreleased products, he generally doesn’t share them directly. Instead, he passes along the leaked images to a rendering artist to produce images based on the leaks. This keeps his original source safe in case of incriminating evidence found in the original photos.
The redesigned MacBook Air will be ultra-thin without a wedge-shape, Prosser says, with barely enough thickness to fit the USB-C port.
A slim off-white bezel replaces the black bezel found on the previous MacBook Air models. The muted interior color and off-white bezel keep from throwing off the perceived color accuracy of the display. Prosser’s render isn’t based on the images he saw, so bezel thickness could change. He did confirm the bezel will be the off-white seen on the 24-inch iMac.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s the video with more info about and renders of the MacBook Air:
5 Comments
I sure hope there’s at least one USB-C port on the right side or there’s going to be hell to pay. Enjoying my current M1 Air, easily the best Mac I’ve owned.
Should be 3 on each side minimum. I see no reason they can’t have more!
I can’t tell you how relieved I am to see the inverted T in those renders. – That inexplicably was dropped in the new iMac keyboards. Fingers crossed!
What’s up with the change to white bezels. Yuk.
That thing is crazy slim. I’ll take it. I hope it doesn’t have just a single port but if I have to use a dongle, I can live with that. I also hope the keyboard doesn’t have any major problems with long-term use. I’m OK with the bezels as I don’t even see bezels when I’m working on the computer. Sales of this laptop should soar if it has M1X power, runs quiet and has plenty of battery life.
Apple Silicon has a huge advantage over any Intel or AMD chips. Apple needs to take advantage of it as soon as possible. ARM laptops are here to stay. An x86 chip really makes no sense for battery-powered consumer laptops at this point. It’s almost guaranteed all other companies will copy Apple and make the switch to ARM chips over the next couple of years.