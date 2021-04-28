MacDailyNews presents live notes from Apple’s Q221 Conference Call with analysts starting at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT today, April 28, 2021.

Apple today posted all-time record second quarter revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40 (vs. $0.64 YOY).

For the quarter, Refinitiv consensus estimates expected Apple to post revenue of $77.36 billion and EPS of $0.99.

Live notes from Apple’s Q221 Conference Call in reverse chronological order:

• End of conference call.

• Apple will never underinvest in its business

• A lot of Apple TV+ production is U.S. based

• Apple’s commitment to U.S. suppliers grows over time

• Apple has invested in job creation at Apple

• Q: Investment plans for $430 billion in U.S. over the next five years?

• We’re very pleased with results in India, Russian, Middle East

• iPad and Mac grew very strongly in Europe as the continent was affected by prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns

• Luca: We had 56% growth in Europe; results better than our expectations

• Q: Performance by geography?

• Cook: People should be able to choose if they want to be tracked or not

• Cook: ATT puts the user in control; feedback from users has been tremendous

• Q: Any initial feedback on App Tracking Transparency (ATT) from developers?

• Cook: As Retail Stores get fully back up to speed, accessory sales will do even better

• People like to see and try on Apple Watch / bands

• Cook: We get a lot of benefits from our Retail Stores

• Q: Accessories attach rate for Apple Watch and AirPods?

• Cook: App Store curation is very important for privacy and security

• Cook: We are flexible on App Store; we continue to learn and refine

• Cook: If we feel that more disclosure would help, we’d move in that direction

• Q: Regulatory scrutiny?

• About 2/3rd of customers in China are new to iPad and new to Mac

• Apple has the top 2 bestselling smartphones in urban China

• Especially pleased with response to iPhone 12 family in China

• Cook: Set Q2 record in China

• Q: Which hardware and services drove China?

• Cook: We don’t predict, but the $3B – $4B hit due to semiconductor shortage will affect primarily Mac and iPad

• Q: With economy reopening, what do youexpect for Mac and iPad for 2H?

• Cook: We did not have a material supply shortage in Q2

• Q: Semiconductor supply?

• Cook: Most of the issues are on legacy nodes (many other companies also use, so it’s very difficult to know when it will ease)

• Q: Semiconductor supply, when will it ease?

• Cook: We’re really happy with the iPhone 12 family results

• Cook: iPhone 12 is the most popular, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max saw very strong sales as well

• Q: iPhone mix?

• Last three quarters of Mac have been the best three quarters ever for Mac, so demand is very high

• Luca: Supply constraint is due to the worldwide semiconductor shortages

• Luca: Normal seasonality will be higher due to component shortages and iPhone demand/supply balance

• Q: Supply constraints?

• Cook on pricing: We try to give the customer a great value.

• Cook: To date, Apple TV+ content has received 352 award nominations with 98 wins

• Cook: Apple TV+ is going very well. Philosophy is to create high quality original content

• Q: Product pricing? Apple TV+?

• Luca: We wish we had more inventory on Mac and iPad, but it is what it is

• Luca: Q3 will be affected by iPhone reaching supply/demand balance in Q2 and $3B – $4B hit due to component shortages (affecting Mac and iPad, primarily)

• Q: Inventory?

• Work-from-home overall, for business worldwide, will remain to some extent, even post-COVID

• Cook: Mac demand and iPad demand feels very strong right now

• Component shortages in Q3 affect primarily the iPad and the Mac

• Results were fabulous acrodd the board

• Keep in mind that the compare in to COVID-19 shutdown quarters

• Cook: If you look at the different products: iPhone has great momentum

• Q: This was an unbelievable quarter, is it sustainable?

• Cook: 5G cycle is important and we are int he early days of it.

• Cook: It is difficult this early into the cycle, but we are clearly happy with the direction

• Cook: We are clearly seeing strong performance to new-to-iPhone (switcher) and iPhone upgraders

• Q: Replacement cycle for iPhone?

• Apple feels “very good” about the Services segment

• AppleCare returned to growth as Retail Stores reopened

• Luca: Better than expected in Q2, stronger across the board; COVID drove usage

• Q: What’s driving Services?

• Margins driven by cost savings, strong mix, especially on iPhone, and foreign exchange was favorable 90 basis points

• Luca: Similar, slightly lower levels, for Q3

• Q: 42.5% Gross margin, what’s driving that?

• 5G penetration is still low, so there is a lot of headroom for 5G upgrades ahead

• Cook: We saw double-digit increase in upgraders and new to iPhone customers during the quarter

• Q: Refreshing iPhone base and attracting new customers?

• Q&A

• $3B – $4B impact due to supply constraints in Q321

• No revenue guidance due to COVID-19 uncertainty

• Apple continues to plan for dividend increases over the coming years

• The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program

• The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021

• Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent

• Net cash $83 billion

• Total debt $122 billion

• Apple ended quarter with $204 billion in cash and marketable securities

• Apple continues to see growth in the enterprise

• 451 Research: U.S. Customer Satisfaction for iPad is 94%

• 451 Research: U.S. Customer Satisfaction for Mac is 91%

• M1 Macs saw strong reception

• Mac set records around the world

• Mac: $9.102 billion (vs. $5.351 billion YOY)

• Apple Watch continues to extend reach with over 75% of buyers new to the category

• Apple Arcade received it’s biggest update ever

• Apple now has over 660 million paid subscriptions across all Services

• Paid acounts increased double digits in each of Apple’s geographic segments

• Apple subscription services continue to grow

• 451 Research: U.S. Customer Satisfaction for iPhone 12 family is over 99%

• iPhone 12 family saw strong demand

• iPhone: $47.938 billion (vs. $28.962 billion YOY)

• Installed base of active devices reached new all-time record in each of Apple’s major product categories

• Luca: All-time record for Services

• Cook on COVID-19: “We can have confidence that the ending will be a good one.”

• Cook warns of challenge of emerging from the various responses to COVID-19 around the world

• Apple will invest $430 billion in American economy over the next 5 years, including a new North Carolina campus

• Apple looks forward to WWDC 2021

• Cook recaps Apple’s myriad environmental efforts

• Apple TV+ continues to reap award nominations, especially Ted Lasso

• Cook touts App Tracking Transparency privacy controls for users

• Cook recaps recent announcements, such as Apple Card Family

• Services: $16.901 billion (vs. $13.348 billion YOY)

• Cook talks up AirTag and Find My network

• The last three quarters have each been records for mac sales

• Fueled by the M1, the Mac set an new all-time quarterly revenue record

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $7.836 billion (vs. $6.284 billion YOY)

• iPad: $7.807 billion (vs. $4.368 billion YOY)

• Apple set new quarterly record in every geographic segment

• Tim Cook: “Apple is proud to report another strong quarter.”

• International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter’s revenue

• Apple reported Q221 record revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54 percent year over year

• Awaiting start of conference call

