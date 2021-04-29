First AirTag orders are now arriving two days early

AirTags aren’t set to officially launch until Friday, April 30th, but some customers have already received their ‌AirTag orders, with many of those coming from Best Buy.

Apple’s AirTag is a small accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global Find My network1 and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just $29 and $99, respectively, and will be available beginning Friday, April 30

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

MacRumors reader Johnny sent us a series of photos of his ‌AirTags‌ that he already has in hand, giving us a look at the packaging and a real-life look at the ‌AirTags‌ themselves outside of reviews. Paired with the iPhone 11 and 12 models, ‌AirTags‌ have a Precision Finding feature enabled by the U1 chip that makes it easier to pinpoint lost items that are close by, and when an item is far away, it is able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network that uses billions of Apple devices to track down lost items and relay their location.

MacDailyNews Take: Did you get your AirTag orders early? If so, did you order them from Best Buy?