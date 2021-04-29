Orders for Apple’s all-new M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K begin tomorrow

The all-new iMac, featuring a much more compact and remarkably thin design, and the most powerful and advanced iPad Pro ever — both powered by the M1 chip — as well as the next generation of Apple TV 4K can be ordered tomorrow, April 30th, and will be available in the second half of May. Also tomorrow, the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in a stunning new purple finish and AirTag, a small and elegantly designed accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most, arrive in stores and on doorsteps around the world.

Customers can experience a tailored shopping experience and get expert help at Apple Store locations and Apple Store Online while buying their new products. For added convenience, customers can also use the Apple Store app to learn, browse, and purchase.

Buy M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K from Apple to Get Unparalleled Benefits

• Orders are delivered to customers’ homes via free, contactless delivery, or customers can opt for in-store pickup or same-day delivery.

• Free personalized engraving, including text and a selection of emoji, is available for AirTag and iPad, including the all-new iPad Pro, when purchasing from apple.com or the Apple Store app.

• Personal setup sessions in store help customers get their new devices up and running, and free Online Personal Sessions with an Apple Specialist help customers discover all the things they can do with their new product.

Affordability Options at Apple

• When buying iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular, customers can get up to $200 back when activated with a carrier including AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

• iPhone customers can earn up to $700 in savings with the latest carrier deals from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon.

• Through Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current eligible devices for an Apple Gift Card or credit toward their purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch.

Going Further with Apple

• With AppleCare, owners receive one-stop service and support from the experts who know Apple products best. With AppleCare+, customers receive an extended product warranty, coverage from incidents of accidental damage, and 24/7 priority access to technical support.

• If unable to make it to a store, customers can sign up for a virtual Today at Apple Product Skills session, led by Apple Store Creatives, to learn how to navigate their new iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or simply learn more about how to get the most out of their device.

Available Friday, April 30th

• The new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini beautifully complements the sophisticated flat-edge design and precision-milled back glass of iPhone 12, and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover, A14 Bionic, and 5G.

• A small and elegant iPhone accessory, AirTag provides a private and secure way to easily locate the items that matter most. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the global Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private.

M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K Available Second Half of May

• Featuring a stunning design in a spectrum of vibrant colors, the breakthrough M1 chip, and a brilliant 4.5K Retina display, the new 2iMac is much more compact and fits easily in even more places, transforming any space into anything users need it to be. iMac configurations in green, pink, blue, and silver will be available to purchase directly at apple.com and Apple Store locations, and all seven colors will be available at apple.com.

• The new M1-powered iPad Pro delivers a massive leap in performance, making iPad Pro the fastest device of its kind. Cellular models with 5G deliver even faster wireless connectivity when on the go, and an all-new Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage, a new feature that automatically keeps users perfectly framed for even more engaging video calls.

• The next generation of Apple TV 4K, featuring an all-new Siri Remote, innovative color balance technology, and high frame rate HDR, delivers the best entertainment experience at home and connects customers to their favorite content with the highest quality.

• M1 iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4K will be available to order beginning Friday, April 30.

MacDailyNews Take: