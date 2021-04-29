Apple obliterates earnings expectations, but share price barely budges

Apple reported its Q2 2021 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, obliterating analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom line. Revenue was up a stunning 54% year-over-year on strong hardware sales in the quarter.
Apple shares barely budged, up fractionally (0.68%) over Wednesday’s close.
Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:
Executives on Apple’s conference call warned of the impact of the ongoing global chip shortage on Apple’s hardware business. Supply constraints could have a revenue impact of $3 billion to $4 billion in the June quarter, Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri said on the earnings call.
Those shortages will mainly affect the iPad and the Mac, CEO Tim Cook said. “And so, we’ll have some challenges in there, and challenges in meeting the demand that we’ve got. The demand feels very strong right now,” Cook said.
The biggest dark cloud hanging over Apple and other consumer tech companies is the ongoing global chip shortage, which could last into 2022.
The fear for Apple is that a lack of available semiconductors could slow the company’s ability to get products built and into consumers’ hands. So far, Apple has fared well, but a long-term slowdown in chip availability could ding its revenue going forward.
At publication, Apple shares are trading at $134.49, up $+0.91 (+0.68%) over yesterday's close prior to the release of the company's earnings report.
Good ok boys!!!! Everything is fixed. It’s all business as usual
As usual, the market punishes Apple. A pathetic dividend increase is likely one reason. The richest company in the world can’t maintain a double digit dividend increase. Unreal. Many institutional investors buy on dividends and Apple loses out big time here.
Not even a 1% gain on record earnings.
If this doesnt tell Apple that something is wrong, nothing will.
The easiest and best thing AAPL can do is punish the shorters with massive dividend hikes. That’s the cold beer in the summer heat. Buy-backs are simply the foam on the beer.
As with every damn earnings release that blows away expectations… “it’s already baked into the price…”
It’s not baked into the price because AAPL is well below its record high. Were Apple’s record numbers to be baked into the price then AAPL would be setting new highs. Not even close.
WS anals-ysts, once again, show how crooked and rigged this market thing is.
Hey anals! What are the new metrics now that Apple is destroying expectation for the last 10 years+!
Better adjust and show us clearly what is good so we can invest in your new rigged policies. People needs to know before investors start flying away and invest in other market.
The world is starting to laughing now.
You have no idea what you are talking about. Not even slightly. Apple has 4 BILLION plus shares out there. A certain percentages trades every single day. Those trades are what determines the share price. No one downgraded Apple today. Most analysts have price targets far above what Apple trades today.
No, the reason why the share price is failing to perform today is because few people are willing to buy Apple. If there was a stampede of new buyers, the price would go up. Instead, it’s barely up 0.4% as I type this. No one believes in Apple’s future as a powerhouse earner because of their financial performance. iPhone sales are not sustainable at huge levels forever. A quarter or two of great sales is all well and go but at some point it’s going to go back down. It has for years.
Share buy backs are ephemeral. 50 billion worth of shares was purchased last year, driving up the price but the market took the price down so that money was essentially incinerated.
Dividends once distributed are MINE to keep and save. Apple instead would rather incinerate the money.
I am a very very long term Apple shareholder but am tired of not getting realistic dividend increases. Apple does not even pay 1% back to the owners of the company.
Completely and totally unacceptable.
Two consecutive blowout quarters and zero stock appreciation, during a pandemic no less with multiple store locations still closed – nothing short of miraculous I’d say for any corporation. Hang on folks we’ll get our stock lift.
Obviously Wall St was more interested in the riveting State of the DisUnion by the Installed WH Occupant than Apple’s boring billions.