Apple demolishes Street, posts all-time record quarterly earnings

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 27, 2021. The Company posted a March quarter record revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40. International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter’s revenue.
“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”
“We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on April 28, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
Apple Q121 results:
• Revenue: $89.584 billion (vs. $58.313 YOY)
• EPS: $1.40 (vs. $0.64 YOY)
• iPhone: $47.938 billion (vs. $28.962 billion YOY)
• Services: $16.901 billion (vs. $13.348 billion YOY)
• Mac: $9.102 billion (vs. $5.351 billion YOY)
• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $7.836 billion (vs. $6.284 billion YOY)
• iPad: $7.807 billion (vs. $4.368 billion YOY)
Prior to Apple’s earnings release, here’s what Wall Street expected (Refinitiv and FactSet consensus estimates):
• Revenue: $77.36 billion
• EPS: $0.99
• iPhone: $40.80 billion
• Services: $15.5 billion
• Mac: $6.90 billion
• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.45 billion
• iPad: $5.79 billion
MacDailyNews Take:
KABOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMMMMMM!!!!!!!
Thanks Tim and TEAM.
Congrats believers!
Backed up the truck this am 😉 …..ZuneTang? ////???? ……. CRICKETS! .!.. and ALL YOU PATHETIC NAYSAYERS! Good LUCK WinHELL! Apple evangelist since 1987.
Good day at the office. Cook has a steady hand on the helm.
Damn Cook & Co are firing on all cylinders.
And so many new interesting products on the horizon.
Of course there is the usual naysayers, but they are the minority now.
Congratulations Apple shareholders, revised higher stock targets will follow ! 🍎
This is unbelievable. Wow! Stunning. Congrats to all the hard working people at Apple. Onward and upward! (Stock holder since 2000.)
And during a pandemic no less.
Again, how is the AAPL not at least at $150 a share or higher? 🤨
If my math is correct, they had more than a 53% Revenue increase YOY for the quarter and literally demolished the analyst’s estimates. What am I missing? Even if APPL was at $120 and the stock reflected only a 30% increase, it would be $156……I just don’t get it.
Thank you Tim for my birthday gift. I knew you would kill the street.
Great to read the flagship product Mac that built Apple, had the three highest quarters of record sales in a row. Number two in sales after the iPhone. Yes, dance with the one that brung ya.
Except for the amazing M1 chip, majority of huge sales growth goes to incremental regular upgrades minus groundbreaking revolutionary products.
It is what it is…👍🏻
And to think the Arm based Mac revolution and all the new compatibilities and technological advantages it promises has barely begun. Cook has certainly proved many of us wrong in recent times, I really didn’t think he had it in him, the post Jobs era has truly taken off and the fears we had now but a distant memory. The critics will be crying into their bedtime hot chocolate tonight even as their, demented ever more deluded and desperate bile will no doubt reach out hopelessly for something to cling onto in their inevitable shock and anger fuelled morning rants. Delicious.
Like I said, nothing revolutionary released with the exception of M1 chip. We shall see what the future holds, I have doubts about Apple creativity under the master beancounter. The jury is still out…
He has been running Apple over 9 years and you say the Jury is still out? Wake up and smell the money.
Yes, smell the iPhone gravy train money and all other products handed to Cook by Jobs.
Like I said, beancounter CEO with ZERO creative talent is a caretaker of profits, not a revolutionary inventor that causes concern for the future.
Cook is Steve’s biggest mistake and must go as CEO. Period…
Brilliance can be defined as the consistent application of the obvious.😎
Speculators do not deserve dividends. They should be kicked off of Apple’s investor roll.