Apple demolishes Street, posts all-time record quarterly earnings

Apple today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 27, 2021. The Company posted a March quarter record revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.40. International sales accounted for 67 percent of the quarter’s revenue.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”

“We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 7 percent. The dividend is payable on May 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021. The board of directors has also authorized an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q2 2021 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on April 28, 2021 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple Q121 results:

• Revenue: $89.584 billion (vs. $58.313 YOY)

• EPS: $1.40 (vs. $0.64 YOY)

• iPhone: $47.938 billion (vs. $28.962 billion YOY)

• Services: $16.901 billion (vs. $13.348 billion YOY)

• Mac: $9.102 billion (vs. $5.351 billion YOY)

• Wearables, Home and Accessories revenue: $7.836 billion (vs. $6.284 billion YOY)

• iPad: $7.807 billion (vs. $4.368 billion YOY)

Prior to Apple’s earnings release, here’s what Wall Street expected (Refinitiv and FactSet consensus estimates):

• Revenue: $77.36 billion

• EPS: $0.99

• iPhone: $40.80 billion

• Services: $15.5 billion

• Mac: $6.90 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.45 billion

• iPad: $5.79 billion

MacDailyNews Take:

