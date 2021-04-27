What Wall St. expects for Apple’s Q221 earnings report on Wednesday

Apple is scheduled to announce second quarter 2021 (Q221) earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close. We’ve gathered up the analysts’ consensus figures for Apple’s Q221 below.
The analysts’ consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 vs. $2.55 (pre- 4-for-1 split) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.35 billion (+32.5% YOY).
Analysts’ consensus expects the following revenue figures:
• iPhone: $40.80 billion
• Mac: $6.90 billion
• iPad: $5.79 billion
• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.45 billion
• Services: $15.5 billion.
MacDailyNews Take: As always we’ll have Apple’s earnings results for you as soon as they are announced – right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT, followed by live notes from Apple’s conference call starting at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. Check our home page on Wednesday for each.
2 Comments
As usual, the Analysts’ expectations from Apple are well above Apple’s own estimates. I find it amazing they expect miracles ever freak’n quarter from Apple. However, give just about every other company great praise for not losing millions or billions. Seriously in todays economy why any companies stock would go up when they make no profit or even show any ability to make profit any times soon, is insane. Apple makes profit, they are holding a mountain of cash, along with other valuable assets, how is this not like the safest place to put money? Gawd knows Bonds are so safe these days, right?! I will be shocked if AAPL doesn’t get hammered tomorrow because it’s just not good enough….ugh.
Apple did not provide guidance (estimates) for the quarter, therefore analysts’ expectations from Apple are NOT well above “Apple’s own estimates.”