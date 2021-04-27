What Wall St. expects for Apple’s Q221 earnings report on Wednesday

Apple is scheduled to announce second quarter 2021 (Q221) earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close. We’ve gathered up the analysts’ consensus figures for Apple’s Q221 below.

The analysts’ consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 vs. $2.55 (pre- 4-for-1 split) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.35 billion (+32.5% YOY).

Analysts’ consensus expects the following revenue figures:

• iPhone: $40.80 billion

• Mac: $6.90 billion

• iPad: $5.79 billion

• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.45 billion

• Services: $15.5 billion.

MacDailyNews Take: As always we’ll have Apple’s earnings results for you as soon as they are announced – right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT, followed by live notes from Apple’s conference call starting at 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT. Check our home page on Wednesday for each.