Leaked video reveals glossy ‘Apple Pencil 3’

A new leaker claiming to have information from inside Chinese factories has posted a short video of a glossy “Apple Pencil 3.”

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

Leaks surrounding a new Apple Pencil have been sparse so far, but a new video shows a glossy design with a flat side for inductive charging. This leaker known as “@ileakeer” on Twitter doesn’t have much of a history or following, so it is difficult to determine if the video is real.

The design of the Apple Pencil shown in the video lines up with a photo shared by a well-known leaker called “Mr. White.” The photo shared on Twitter in early March had an Apple pencil that seemed to have a flat side, thicker casing, and a glossy white finish.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll know soon enough, as the Apple Pencil 3 just might appear alongside new iPad Pro models at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event on April 20th.