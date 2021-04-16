21.5-inch iMac supply evaporating at Apple Stores

The 21.5-inch iMac in both its non-4K and 4K offerings is experiencing supply issues at Apple Stores across the United States, MacRumors reports, with shipping dates for online orders of the non-4K model slipping by at least a week.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

A vast majority of ‌Apple Stores‌ are listing the standard 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ as unavailable for pickup. The higher-end configuration with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of Fusion Drive storage is currently unavailable for pickup entirely, but is available for delivery. Regardless of configuration, Apple lists at least five to seven business days for shipping estimates. The higher-end 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌ with a 4K display is also experiencing a lack of availability at a few stores nationwide; however, it largely remains in stock.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, we’ll find out next Tuesday at Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event (April 20th at at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT) if these iMac supply issues portend the iMac as next lucky Mac to dump big, hot, slow Intel snails for superior Apple Silicon!

