Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal could affect supply of ‘anything you see in stores’

This week, a 220,000-metric ton, 1,312-foot container vessel got stuck diagonally in the Suez Canal which accounts for some 12% of the world trade. This accident could have a big effect on shipping logistics around the world.
According to 9to5Mac, Apple has increased its use of container ships due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The backstory here is that a severe dust storm and poor visibility caused the container vessel, called the Ever Given to become stuck sideways in the Suez Canal. The Ever Given in particular holds over 20,000 shipping containers, this canal generally allows around 50 cargo ships to pass daily.
Thus far, all attempts to get the Ever Given moving again have failed, so it’s still sitting there and blocking access for other containers. Shipping logistics experts cited by NBC News now fear that this logjam will have a ripple effect on industries around the world.
Lars Jensen, an independent container shipping expert cited by NBC News, fears that “basically anything you see in the stores” will be affected by this delay in cargo shipping. This ranges from “food, furniture, clothes, shoes, exercise equipment, electronics, car parts, and carpets.”
As it’s firmly grounded on both banks, all efforts to shift it so far have proved unsuccessful, says Sal Mercogliano, an expert in maritime history at Campbell University in the US.
The company which manages the running of the vessel, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said an attempt to refloat the ship on Friday had failed but that efforts would continue.
The company says two further tugs are due to arrive on Sunday to assist in the operation.
MacDailyNews Take: The excavator looks puny, which gives some sense of the scale of the issue. In fact, you can see it from space (with a high res camera)!
🔎 Suez canal blockage seen from space 🛰
Airbus-built Pléiades high-res. satellite image 📷taken this morning, showing a container ship stuck in the canal. pic.twitter.com/YOuz1NEXk8
— Airbus Space (@AirbusSpace) March 25, 2021
The ship is called “Ever Given” and “Evergreen” is the company that owns the ship. (And many others.) At first I thought everyone was making some kind of typo over and over.
Why don’t they just off-load the stinking boat?!
The BBC story discusses that. This is a 200,000-ton vessel carrying 20,000 containers that would have to be offloaded individually by huge floating cranes brought in from elsewhere. The off-loading would have to be done very carefully or the ship might capsize or break its back, blocking the canal for at least months. They are offloading fuel and ballast, but that may not be enough.
“…could affect supply of ‘anything you see in stores’
I’m glad I haven’t ordered anything from overseas lately. I’m guessing this must be a relatively rare event. I wonder what will happen to the captain of that ship. I suppose some sort of negligence charges will be filed against him. It seems as though the ship would have had plenty of room to navigate that canal. Anyway, that must be causing one heck of a traffic jam like a jack-knifed semi-trailer. (Plenty of foghorns blaring to relay annoyance.) No ships will be backing up, so they’re all there for the duration. That is surely frustrating as those ships will likely have to pay some sort of late fees for the goods they’re carrying.
Most of what you buy is from overseas. Little is manufactured in the states anymore. A major downfall of this country